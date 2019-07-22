GERKEN, Wesley David:
Peacefully at Resthaven Village on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan, loved father and father-in-law, friend and Pop Pop of Susan and Martin; Kris and Dan, Vin, and Sienna; Kerri and James, Zoe, and Isla. A service for Wes will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, July 24, at 1.30pm, then leaving for private interment at Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance. Messages to 4 Martin Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 22 to July 23, 2019