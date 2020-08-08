SHEARER, Wendy Mavis
(nee Sadlier):
Wendy passed peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Peacehaven Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Lily and George Sadlier. Wendy, who was such a colourful wee lady and the eldest of 12, will be missed by her family of Lorna* and Alex* Croft, Beth* Haberfield, Melvin and Cindy* (Edendale), Rita Ave, Hilary and Alan* Paterson (Christchurch), Victor and Isabell (Perth), David*, Lionel (WA), Neville and Vicki (Gore), Philip*, Allan and Lorraine, and her nieces and nephews. The family wish to sincere thank the staff from Peacehaven for their care of Wendy during these past few weeks and a special thanks to her dearest friend Sally Tily for all her help and support. In accordance with Wendy's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to C/- 57 Frank Street, Gore 9710, or to Wendy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2020