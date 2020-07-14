Wendy PERKINS

Death Notice

PERKINS, Wendy Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully after a very long and hard-fought battle on July 13, 2020, aged 75 years, surrounded by family and close friends. Devoted and loving wife of Lex. Much loved mother of Mark*, Christine and Andrew, Stephen and Sabrina, Nigel and Samantha, and very special friend of Keri and Lance Pirini. Forever loving Nana to Mark, Takoda, Maisie, and Reggie. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel on Thursday, July 16, at 2.00pm. Donations to Hospice Southland would be kindly appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to 81a Gala Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from July 14 to July 16, 2020
