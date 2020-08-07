Wendy MCQUILLAN

Guest Book
  • "We are profoundly sorry to learn of Wendy's passing Such an..."
    - Mark and Philippa Cowan
  • "Love & thoughts to all Wendy will be sadly missed in our..."
    - Mel &Rosco Gaudin
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Anau Events Centre
Luxmore Drive
Te Anau
Death Notice

McQUILLAN,
Wendy Lorraine:
Sadly, Wendy (71 years) passed away at home (Te Anau) on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Wendy was surrounded by her girls, her sister Jude and supported by the amazing nursing team at Fiordland Medical Practice. Deeply loved wife of the late Roger. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Rachael and Andy, Kate and Mark, Sarah and Craigie. Sweet and gentle Nanny to Tom, Meg, Harriet, Archie, Lilah, Flora and Lennox. Much loved sister of Doug and Jude. The funeral will be held at Te Anau Events Centre, Luxmore Drive, Te Anau, on Monday, August 10, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be much appreciated and can be left at the funeral. Messages to 71 Dusky Street, Te Anau 9600.

Published in Southland Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020
