McQUILLAN,
Wendy Lorraine:
Sadly, Wendy (71 years) passed away at home (Te Anau) on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Wendy was surrounded by her girls, her sister Jude and supported by the amazing nursing team at Fiordland Medical Practice. Deeply loved wife of the late Roger. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Rachael and Andy, Kate and Mark, Sarah and Craigie. Sweet and gentle Nanny to Tom, Meg, Harriet, Archie, Lilah, Flora and Lennox. Much loved sister of Doug and Jude. The funeral will be held at Te Anau Events Centre, Luxmore Drive, Te Anau, on Monday, August 10, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be much appreciated and can be left at the funeral. Messages to 71 Dusky Street, Te Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020