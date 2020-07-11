LOBB, Wendy Maxine:
Michael, Jamahl and Tania, and their families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love, and support at the time of Wendy's passing. Our thanks to everyone who attended Wendy's memorial service to celebrate her life. Special thank you to Chris Waples for conducting the service, the Waikaia Museum ladies for providing and serving afternoon tea, the Waikaia Rugby Club for tending the bar, John and Janet McKee for playing the piano and organ, Roseanne for the beautiful floral arrangements and the Riversdale Lions Club for their guard of honour. We have valued the care, friendship and support offered by Brenda, Noeline, Ray and Mairi, Wendy's caregivers, Southland Hospice Staff and Dr Mathew Stokes during this difficult time. Thank you for all the expressions of sympathy – food, flowers and cards, as this is a great comfort to us all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2020