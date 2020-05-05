LEGGETT, Wendy Mary:
It is with great sadness that the family of Wendy Mary Leggett born August 17, 1947, announce her passing, at home on May 3, 2020. Dearly loved and loving wife of Malcolm for 55 years. Very much loved Mum to Stephen, Scott, Glen and Nathan. Treasured mother-in-law of Tania and Laurie. Very special Nana to Jesse and Pinto. Special friend and sister to Jacqui, Carol and the late Trevor. Much loved Aunty to many.
Wendy will be missed and will
forever be in our hearts
and memories.
Given the restrictions in place, a private family ceremony will be held. Messages to 192 Lagan Street, Bluff, or to Wendy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on May 5, 2020