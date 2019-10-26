LAKE, Wendy Karen:
Passed away at Peacehaven Rest Home after a courageous fight, on October 18, 2019, aged 52. Very much loved daughter of Ken and Lynn, loved sister of Carol and Rick, Bruce and Karen, and Aunty to Bonnie and David, Jaimee, Charlie and Ben. Beloved friend to many. As requested by Wendy, a private service celebrating her life was held on October 21, followed by a private cremation. The family wish to thank the staff at Peacehaven for all the support and care given to Wendy. Messages to 27 Rata Road, Otatara, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019