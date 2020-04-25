Wendy CRUICKSHANK

Guest Book
  • "A beautiful soul who will be missed by so many hearts ..."
    - Ronnae
  • "My deepest sympathy to all the family at this sad time...."
    - HEATHER Watson
  • "Deepest sympathy to Wendy's girls grandchildren and..."
    - Hemi
  • "MY LOVE AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO ALL WENDY'S LOVING FAMILY..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "Deepest Sympathy to all thinking of you at this Sad time..."
Service Information
Central Otago Funerals
16 Ennis Street
Alexandra, Otago
034488642
Death Notice

CRUICKSHANK,
Wendy Kaye:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at her home in Lake Hawea, on Monday, April 20, 2020, aged 54 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kylie and Barry (Wanaka), Rhianna and Aidan (Wairio), and much loved Nan of Reilly and Ralph. Much loved partner of Dougi.
"Away with the fairies."
A private cremation has been held. A celebration for Mum will be held at a later date.
"Every little thing is gunna
be alright."
Many thanks to all services involved. Messages to 44 Dale Street, Albert Town 9382.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.