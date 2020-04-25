CRUICKSHANK,
Wendy Kaye:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at her home in Lake Hawea, on Monday, April 20, 2020, aged 54 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kylie and Barry (Wanaka), Rhianna and Aidan (Wairio), and much loved Nan of Reilly and Ralph. Much loved partner of Dougi.
"Away with the fairies."
A private cremation has been held. A celebration for Mum will be held at a later date.
"Every little thing is gunna
be alright."
Many thanks to all services involved. Messages to 44 Dale Street, Albert Town 9382.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020