CHURCH, Wendy:
At her home in Mosgiel. On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, aged 77. Loved wife of Alistair. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carl and Elizabeth (Wellington), and Nicola and Grant Neal (Oamaru). Loved Gran of Oliver, and Charlotte; Loved Grancey of Quinn, and Greer. Special thanks to Dr Cynthia Buchanan of Albany Street Medical for her ongoing care of Wendy. A service for Wendy will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 11.00am, on Monday, October 21, followed by private cremation. Messages to 23a Forth Street, Mosgiel.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019