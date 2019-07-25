McGOWAN, Wayne James:
Passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Gore Hospital, after a long illness supported by his family and hospital staff; In his 72nd year. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Mark and Lisa, Janine and Kevin, loving Pop of all his grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Dellwyn, and Graeme. Brother-in-law of Angus and Margaret, Stan and Key, Allan and Marilyn, Graeme Katon, and uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
'You fought a courageous battle. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts'
At Wayne's request a private service will be held on Friday at the Mataura Community Centre, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 15 Doctor's Road, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2019