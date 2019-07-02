HUNTER,
Wayne Lesily (Taz):
May 1955 - June 2019
Loved son of the late Harold and Elsie Hunter. Loved brother of Ray and Raewyn, Lynette, Sharon Ward and Ian, and the late Alister (Killer), and the late John Ross. Loved uncle of Alea, Sam, Tyler. And Great-uncle of Georgina, Marley, Jaydah and the late Jeffery. Passed away after a long battle. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 1.30pm on Friday, July 5, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 3/116 Manse St, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019