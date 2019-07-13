HENDERSON,
Wayne James (Fossell):
It is with great sadness that I had to say goodbye to my best friend and great husband of 45 years, Wayne. Loving father of Scott and Emma and their partners Emah and Mark, and Pop to Mason, Freyja, Lily, Amelia and Ava. At Wayne's request he has been cremated, but he would like all his and Diane's friends to join together for a get together at the Ascot Hotel on Wednesday, July 17 at 2.00pm, for food, drinks and I am sure many fishing stories. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 13 to July 15, 2019