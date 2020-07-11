Wayne BURGESS

  • "Sorry to read of this sad passing"
    - Ron and Amy Smith
logoBURGESS, Wayne Peter:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Southland Hospital, on Monday, July 6, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Dianne Burgess for 47 years. Loved father of Alana and Stephen, and their partners Troy and Simone. Exceptional Grandad and number one babysitter of Connor, Oliver and Carter. Loved son-in-law of Valmai and the late Ray Gunn. A private funeral was held on Thursday, July 9. Messages to 56 Cunningham Street, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2020
