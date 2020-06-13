WAYTE, Warwick Alline:
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Queenstown, aged 71 years. Loved husband of Nancy, loved father and father-in-law of Kelly and Paul, Nicci and David, Sarah and Rob, loved stepfather of Nancuan and Ying Li, and a loved Grandad. A service for Warwick will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Franton Road, Queenstown, on Wednesday, June 17, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. Messages to 4 Atkinson Street, Woodville, 4920.
Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 15, 2020