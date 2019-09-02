HAND, Warren Arthur:
Aged 64 years (unexpectedly but peacefully), on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Rata Rest Home Winton. Dearly loved eldest son of Margaret and the late Arthur Hand. Loved dad of Graham, Shane, Michael, Sonia, Stephen, Sabrina, and Tania. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Gwenda (Perth), Sharon and Murray (Invercargill), Linley and Wayne (Gore), Craig and Laura (Gore). A loved grandad of his grandchildren and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
"Forever remembered"
In accordance with Warren's wishes a private service will be held. Message to 14D Huron Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 2, 2019