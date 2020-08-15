WILSON,
Walter Thomas (Wattie):
Alan, Heather, Christine, and families, thank those who paid tribute at Wattie's service, phoned, sent flowers, cards, baking and meals, when our dearly beloved Dad, Grandad and great-Grandad passed away. Special thanks to the extended family, friends and neighbours for their constant contact, which allowed Dad to remain living independently at home after Mum's death in 2013. His wee dog "Penny" is now in Christchurch with one of his granddaughters.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2020