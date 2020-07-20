WILSON,
Walter Thomas (Wattie):
On, Friday July 17, 2020, peacefully at home; aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Janette (Christchurch), Heather and Stephen McDonald (Milton), and Christine and Ron Sasse (Invercargill), a loved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and his 2 great-grandsons. A celebration of Watties life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 11.00am on Tuesday, July 21 followed by interment in the Otakia Cemetery, Henley. Messages to the Wilson Family c/- 309 Union Street, Milton 9220.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2020