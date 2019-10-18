TODD,
Walter Clarke (Wattie):
Passed peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, amongst his family, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of Kate. Adored father and father-in-law of Diane, Shelly and Trevor Mollison, Murray, Allister and Pam. Very special Poppa and Granddad of Sarah and Tali, Andrew and Ashley, and Allan; Melissa and Rebecca; Nathan and Emma. Great-Granddad of Kitione, Nemani, and the late Tevita.
Forever in our Hearts
Wattie's life will be celebrated in the Winton Presbyterian Church, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, October 22, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance (Southland) can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 40 Farm Street, Lumsden 9792 or to Wattie's's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019