MURRAY,

Walter Leslie (Moe):

Passed 20 years ago on August 3, 1999.

We thought of you today,but that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence,we often speak your name,

All we have are memories and a picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake from which we will never part

And we will always keep you in our hearts.

Love Mary, Brendon, Wayne and the ones you never met but know all about you, Christine, Tom, Anna, Leah and Jill, Scarlett, Charlie.



