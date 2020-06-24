Walter LUCAS

Guest Book
  • "Kia Ora tatou Ester and the Lucas Whanaunga our aroha-nui..."
    - AK n Pam
  • "A mighty man,now at peace. love to the family."
    - Maurice and Diane Broome
  • "Sending our thoughts to the family. Neville and Judy Frisby"
    - Neville & Judy Frisby
  • "Dear Esther,Mark,Joe &. Family.FatherTed had the biggest..."
    - Eddie Bassett
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:30 p.m.
2nd NZEF Club
177 Don Street
Invercargill
Death Notice


logoLUCAS,
Walter Edward (Ted):
W39672 Staff Sergeant RNZIR Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Loved husband of Esther. Loved father of Mark and Joe. Loved Grandad of Taane, Kairo, Isaac, Summer, Tuhirangi, Shannon, Eruera, and Anaru. A loved brother to his many brothers and sisters, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held on Friday, June 26, in the 2nd NZEF Club, 177 Don Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm. A private cremation will be held. Messages to 45 McMaster Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Ted's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 25, 2020
