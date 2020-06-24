LUCAS,
Walter Edward (Ted):
W39672 Staff Sergeant RNZIR Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Loved husband of Esther. Loved father of Mark and Joe. Loved Grandad of Taane, Kairo, Isaac, Summer, Tuhirangi, Shannon, Eruera, and Anaru. A loved brother to his many brothers and sisters, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held on Friday, June 26, in the 2nd NZEF Club, 177 Don Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm. A private cremation will be held. Messages to 45 McMaster Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Ted's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 25, 2020