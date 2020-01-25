HEYRICK, Walter:

The family of the late Wally Heyrick would like to express their sincere thanks for the kind support and sympathy they all received at the time of their Dad's passing, and for the many, cards and flowers. We would also like to express particular thanks to the staff and management at Bupa Rest Home for not only the support and care Dad received but also for the many friendships he made in his 3 years residing there. We would also like to acknowledge all members of the 2NZEF where Dad was a lifetime member. Finally thank you to Judy Gregory for officiating at Dad's service, and J Fraser & Sons for the funeral arrangements and service.



