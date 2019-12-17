HEYRICK, Walter (Wally):
Peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Ascot Bupa Care Village, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Rose, Lesley and Steven Pokere, Debbie and Daryl Stephens, Allan, Peter and Aaron, and Craig and Tania. Special grandad to Rachel, Kelly; Anne-Maree, Emma, Steven, Marilyn; Sarah, Megan, Scott; and Dylan. A special "grandpoppa" to Sirus, Lexi, Mila, Eva, Bella, Maddy, and Kymani. A special thank you to the staff at Ascot Care for their care of Wally. A service to celebrate Wally's life will be held in J Frasers and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, December 19 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 52 Terrace Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Wally's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019