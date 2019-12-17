Walter HEYRICK

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for the loss of a wonderful husband, dad, granddad..."
    - Lyn Fulton
  • "Sad to read of Wallys passing,he a great workmate and a..."
  • "Sympathy, prayers and thoughts to Lesley and Debbie and..."
    - Susan Clark
  • "RIP Uncle Wally. Rest well with Joy. Love Jenny Millar"
    - Jenny Millar
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
Death Notice


HEYRICK, Walter (Wally):
Peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Ascot Bupa Care Village, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Rose, Lesley and Steven Pokere, Debbie and Daryl Stephens, Allan, Peter and Aaron, and Craig and Tania. Special grandad to Rachel, Kelly; Anne-Maree, Emma, Steven, Marilyn; Sarah, Megan, Scott; and Dylan. A special "grandpoppa" to Sirus, Lexi, Mila, Eva, Bella, Maddy, and Kymani. A special thank you to the staff at Ascot Care for their care of Wally. A service to celebrate Wally's life will be held in J Frasers and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, December 19 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 52 Terrace Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Wally's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
