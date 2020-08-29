MURRAY,
Rev. Wallace Bruce:
In the presence of family on August 22, 2020, at Stoke, Nelson, aged 81 years. Son of the late Bruce and Eva Murray of Mornington, Dunedin. Husband of Marilyn, father of Jude and David, and grandfather of Eve. Brother of Evelyn Buchanan, and the late Winsome Murray. A private cremation service has taken place. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Liz Scott and the staff at Summerset in the Sun for their care of Bruce. Messages can be sent to family, c/o 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020