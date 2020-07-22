DARNILL, Wallace Ernest:
19.09.1930 - 20.07.2020
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home, in his 90th year. Beloved son of the late Frank and the late Violet Darnill. Loved brother and brother-in-law of his twin the late Ross and Irene, Neil and the late Faye. Loved uncle of Scott and Linda, Nicola and Warren Tempelman. A loved great-uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A private cremation will take place, but a memorial service will be held at a later date to be confirmed. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from July 22 to July 25, 2020