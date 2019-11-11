Wai EDWARDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wai EDWARDS.
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Chapel of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Main Street
Gore
Death Notice

EDWARDS, Wai Tetoha:
It's with a heavy heart we let all our family and friends know our amazing and beautiful Mum and Nana has passed away surrounded by all her whanau on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was our anchor, our home, our everything.
Ko te whare
Te takere
O te waka
Mothers are like the hull of a canoe, they are the heart of the family.
A service to celebrate the colourful life of Wai Tetoha Edwards will be held in the Chapel of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Main Street, Gore, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Mataura Cemetery. Messages to 12 Burns Street, Mataura 9712.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.