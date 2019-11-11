EDWARDS, Wai Tetoha:
It's with a heavy heart we let all our family and friends know our amazing and beautiful Mum and Nana has passed away surrounded by all her whanau on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was our anchor, our home, our everything.
Ko te whare
Te takere
O te waka
Mothers are like the hull of a canoe, they are the heart of the family.
A service to celebrate the colourful life of Wai Tetoha Edwards will be held in the Chapel of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Main Street, Gore, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1.00pm, then leaving for the Mataura Cemetery. Messages to 12 Burns Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 11, 2019