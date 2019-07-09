Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent SNODGRASS. View Sign Death Notice



SNODGRASS,

Vincent Gerard (Vince):

Peacefully after a short illness in the presence of family on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Alice and the late Joan and Doreen. Dearly loved "Vince" of Alice's children Donna Knight and Jimmy Robertson, Peter and Janet McKnight, Ian McKnight, Trish Henderson, Yvonne and Steven Watt and all their children.

Death leaves a heartache, no one can heal.

But love leaves a memory no one can steal.



R.I.P.

The family wish to acknowledge the staff at Vickery Court for their care of Vince over the last 15 months and also the staff at Southland Hospital for their care during the last week. Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, on Friday, July 12, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Rosary will be held at 7.00pm, on Thursday, at 25 Galway Street, where Vince is resting. Online tributes may be made at







