GRANT,
Vincent Graeme (Graeme):
On February 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home and Hospital, Dunedin, after a short illness; aged 91 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Ira (Oxford, UK), David and Gail (Balclutha), and Malcolm (Gold Coast), loved grandfather of Jordan, Cameron; and Nuriana, loved brother of the late Lynda, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to the Little Sisters of the Poor, and the staff of Scared Heart for their care and support. Graeme's working life included the National Mortgage Company, McKewen Machinery, and he was recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation. A service for Graeme will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin at 12.30pm, on Wednesday, February 12, followed by private cremation. Messages to 3 St Andrew Place, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 8, 2020