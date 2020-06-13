Vincent CASEY

logoCASEY,
Vincent Terrence (Vin):
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones; in his 81st year. Dearly loved son of the late John and Grace. Loved brother and brother in law of *Isobel and *Bill McKay, *Jack and Mavon, Irene and Andrew Cleghorn, twin brother of Des and the late Doreen. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Much treasured friend of Michelle and Caleb. A service to celebrate the life of Vincent will be held in the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 16, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at East Winton Cemetery. Messages to 77/2 Durham St, Invercargill 9810 or on Vin's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 15, 2020
