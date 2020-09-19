Vincent ASPEY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear the news about Vincent. We worked closely..."
    - Maxine Treweek
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
157 Main Road
Tawa, Wellington
042321588
Service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tawa Baptist Church
225 Main Road
Tawa, Wellington
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Whenua Tapu Cemetery
Death Notice

ASPEY, Vincent John:
Peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Aspey. Elder son of the late Vincent and Jean Aspey. Much loved brother of Ted and brother-in-law of Ann Aspey, David and Barbara Stubbs, John and Marian Anderson, and Philippa Reaney. Loved by his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Doctor Catherine Rourke, Tawa Medical Centre, for all her kindness and care for Vincent. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance- www.wfa.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Aspey family may be left in Vincent's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. The Service for Vincent will be held at the Tawa Baptist Church, 225 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020
