OVERTON, Vie Cowan:
On November 9, 2019. Peacefully at Princes Court Lifecare, Ashburton. In her 89th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ian Overton and friend of the late Robert Peat. Daughter of the late Mini and Jim McConnell, (formerly of Drummond). Messages to Neil Paterson, Lochiel, RD 1, Winton 9781. A memorial service for Vie will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Sts, Ashburton, on Saturday, November 16, commencing at 11.00am, followed by a graveside committal at the Old Winton Cemetery on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019
