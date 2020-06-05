Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. IWMC Death Notice



Family and friends, it's with great sadness, that after a short illness with his family by his side, Wally passed away on Sunday. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Elva for 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Todd Sangster, Alana Turnhout and partner Nigel, and his son Ryan Mudie. Adored grandfather of Jacob, Jack, and Costa. As per Wally's wishes, a family service has been held. A celebration of Wally's life will take place on June 26 at IWMC from 2.00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Kew Hospital medical ward and the wonderful caring staff at Ascot Bupa. Messages to be sent to 90 Thornhill Street, Invercargill 9812.







MUDIE, Victor Wallace:Family and friends, it's with great sadness, that after a short illness with his family by his side, Wally passed away on Sunday. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Elva for 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Todd Sangster, Alana Turnhout and partner Nigel, and his son Ryan Mudie. Adored grandfather of Jacob, Jack, and Costa. As per Wally's wishes, a family service has been held. A celebration of Wally's life will take place on June 26 at IWMC from 2.00pm. The family would like to thank the staff at Kew Hospital medical ward and the wonderful caring staff at Ascot Bupa. Messages to be sent to 90 Thornhill Street, Invercargill 9812. Published in Southland Times on June 5, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

