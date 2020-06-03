MURNANE, Veronica Joyce

(nee Meffin):

1925 - 2020

Sadly, passed peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence in Christchurch. Loved wife of the late Edward, and daughter of the late Jack and Lilly Meffin, loving mother of Maria, Garret, Gerard, and Kerry-Anne. Messages for the Murnane family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.

"To finally see Ed again was always her wish and so it has come to pass. God bless,

you will be missed".

The Funeral Mass for Veronica will be held at St Francis of Assisi, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau, on Friday, June 5, at 1.30pm.





