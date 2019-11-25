FYFE, Veronica Therese
(Triss) (nee Boyd):
Peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of Calvary Rest Home on Friday, November 22, 2019; 96 years young. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Gordon Alan Fyfe, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Loma and Athol Elliott, and Valerie Marsters, much loved Arna of Clete and Bex, and Terzann and Corey, loved Grandma of Jan, Jason, Rosmary and Michael Gooch, Great-Grandma of Levi, Zoey, Kai, Kalani, Billy, Fyfe, Cullan, Jordon, and Millie.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Calvary Rest Home Chapel, 215 Centre Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, November 26, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to Flat 3/93 Sydney Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 25, 2019