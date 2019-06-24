BONE,
Veronica (nee McGrath):
Peacefully, in the care of Calvary Hospital, on Saturday, June 22, 2019; aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, and the late Vincent Perniskie, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Paul and Nicola Perniskie (Wellington), Angela and Steve Miezenbeek, Kevin and the late Jane McLaughlin (Australia), Marie and Des White (Australia), loved stepmum of Christine and Don Cocks (Cromwell), David and Carmel (Gore), Kevin and Harriet (Hawera), loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandson, a loved sister and aunty.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Thésèse of Lisieux Catholic Church, 40 Perth Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 26, at 1.00pm, interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Rosary to be held in the Church on Tuesday at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation to St John Ambulance Gore would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 121 McMaster Street, Invercargill.
