Verna LAURIE

Guest Book
  • "My sincere sympathies to Verna's family and friends at this..."
    - Frances O'Leary
  • "To Verna's Family. My deepest sympathy to you all in your..."
    - Pat Tippen
  • "Such sad news to hear of Verna. I only knew her through..."
  • "To the Laurie family, please accept our deepest sympathies..."
    - Lawrie Feely
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time."
    - Les & Heather Paddon
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
View Map
Death Notice

LAURIE, Verna Margaret
(nee Brown):
Peacefully at home on May 5, 2020, aged 83. Loving wife of the late Jim; most amazing mother of Sharyn, Wayne, Craig, Brian, and the late Paul; cherished Nan of all her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; adored sister of Ian Brown, and Ngaire Pinkney: wonderful friend to many. A private cremation has been held but there will be a memorial service at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Stoke. Date to be advised.
Published in Southland Times on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.