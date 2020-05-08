LAURIE, Verna Margaret
(nee Brown):
Peacefully at home on May 5, 2020, aged 83. Loving wife of the late Jim; most amazing mother of Sharyn, Wayne, Craig, Brian, and the late Paul; cherished Nan of all her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; adored sister of Ian Brown, and Ngaire Pinkney: wonderful friend to many. A private cremation has been held but there will be a memorial service at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Stoke. Date to be advised.
Published in Southland Times on May 8, 2020