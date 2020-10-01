DARLING, Verna Helen:
Aged 94 years. (Peacefully) on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore. Loved wife of the late Murray Darling. Loved mother of the late John, and Christine, and mother-in-law of the late John Joseph. Loved daughter of the late Vernon and Irene Wayte. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jim and Agnes Wayte, the late Molly and John Relling, the late Elizabeth and Noel Lilley, Margaret and Grant Waterman (Richmond). Loved sister-in-law of the late Alex and Joyce Darling, Ella and the late Alister McKerchar, Margaret and the late Ian Darling, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In accordance with Verna's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to c/- 3 Surrey Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020