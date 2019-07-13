PROCTOR, Vera Jean:
Bev, Murray, Allison, Jan and families wish to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, food and support after Mum's passing. A big thank you to those who attended Mum's funeral. Your support and kindness were very much appreciated. A special thank you to the management, staff and residents at Windsor Park Gore, for the care and support you provided Mum over the past 2 years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere thanks.
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019