WELSH, Velda May:
Our dearly loved Mum passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Carson and Marilyn, Norman and Shona Malcolm, Roselyn and John Lindley, the late Wendy and Pamela, and adored Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and loved special Aunt of Isobel, David, Sara, and Jane Jamieson. At Mum's request a private service has been held. Special thank you to Windsor Park Care Home for their care of Velda. Messages to Welsh family, c/- 48 Centennial Avenue, Arrowtown 9302.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020