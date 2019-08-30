PUAPUA, Valuniu Poliko:
Peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Sesilia. Much loved father of Talaave and the late Alai. Loved brother of the late Saufo'i, the late Soso, Siolo Fogaafu, Fa'ase'e, the late Sa'o, Tui and Ana. Loved by his nieces and nephews. A family service will be held on Friday, August 30, at 6.00pm, in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, and the funeral will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 9.00am, in the Lindisfarne Methodist Church, Lindisfarne Street, Invercargill. Messages to 382 Yarrow Street, Invercargill 9810. Tribute messages can be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
'Rest in Love'
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019