Valuniu PUAPUA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valuniu PUAPUA.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoPUAPUA, Valuniu Poliko:

Peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Sesilia. Much loved father of Talaave and the late Alai. Loved brother of the late Saufo'i, the late Soso, Siolo Fogaafu, Fa'ase'e, the late Sa'o, Tui and Ana. Loved by his nieces and nephews. A family service will be held on Friday, August 30, at 6.00pm, in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, and the funeral will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 9.00am, in the Lindisfarne Methodist Church, Lindisfarne Street, Invercargill. Messages to 382 Yarrow Street, Invercargill 9810. Tribute messages can be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
'Rest in Love'
logo
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.