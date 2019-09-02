Valmai OFFICER

OFFICER, Valmai Joyce:
Peacefully and in the care of BUPA Ascot Care Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019; in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Lynette, Robin, and Karen. Adored Nan of Jann* Hazlett, Hayley and Jonathon, Carl, and Wendy. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty of her extended family. At Valmai's request a private cremation will be held. Messages to 9 Waverley St, Glengarry, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 2, 2019
