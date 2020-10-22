Valmai COOMBE

Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Gleniti Golf Club
36 Oakwood Road
Timaru
Death Notice

COOMBE, Valmai Lesley:
Unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, following a recently diagnosed illness, aged 78 years. Loved wife and best friend of the late Gary. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Mike and Mette. Much loved Nana of Natalie and Nikolai (Denmark). Loved sister of the late Alister and sister-in-law of Lois and Nancy. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Loved and adored by all who knew her. Messages may be addressed to the Coombe family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private family cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a Memorial Service to celebrate Valmai's life will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Gleniti Golf Club, 36 Oakwood Road, Timaru 7974.
'At Peace Now'

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 22, 2020
