VELLA,
Valmae Mary (Val):
Late of Tamborine Mountain, Qld, formerly Bluff, N.Z. Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved Wife of Anthony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth, Sean and Chikae and Daniel. Loved Nana of Nicholas. Requiem Mass for Val was held on the Mountain on Wednesday July 15, 2020.
May she Rest in Peace
Published in Southland Times on July 16, 2020