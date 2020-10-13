STRATTON, Valerie Joyce
(Val) (nee Cotterell):
After a brave and long battle, Val passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland, on Monday, October 12, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of George for 52 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Kristine (Burnham), Cheryl and Duck (Gore), Trina and Robbie (Cheviot), and loved and cherished Nana Val of Jessika and George; Sam and Kate; Adam and Ben. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, October 16, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Charlton Park Cemetery. Special thank you to the community nurse and the team at Hospice Southland for their outstanding care and support of Val and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Southland. Messages to 5 Wallis Lane, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020