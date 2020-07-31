LATTA, Valerie Mae (Val):
Peacefully at Gore Hospital, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Loved wife of Robin (Windsor Park), loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrian and Jane (Coromandel), Mandy and James Mouat (Gore), Chris and Claire (Dunedin), and loved Grandma of Nick, and Josh; Matthew, Damian, and Gina; Quin, and Isaac. Loved sister of Elizabeth and the late John Thomson (Auckland), the late June, Eunice (twin), sister-in-law of Verna, and a loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews. A service for Val will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Monday, August 3, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left for the Heart Foundation NZ. Messages to Wendon Valley, RD3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020