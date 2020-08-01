KING, Valerie Dawn (Dawn):
August 29, 1936 -
July 30, 2020
Passed away at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Russell for 63 years. Beloved mother of Christopher, Lindsay (deceased), Brent (deceased) and Gary. Treasured grandmother of Adam, Bronwyn, and Chanelle. Great-Grandmother of Liberty, Emily, and Sophie. Loved sister of Murray, Kerrie, Patsy, Keith, Peter, Ron (deceased), Brent (deceased). A special thanks to the nursing staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to T/H 198, 1 Lady Isaac Way, Mairehau, Christchurch 8013. At Dawn's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 1, 2020