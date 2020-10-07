HARPER, Valerie (Edna):
Mum passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Southland Hospital after a short illness, with her family at her side. Loved wife of Stewart*. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Robyn and Murray Mitchell, Neville and Raewyn, Jeffrey and Deanne, David (Australia), Stephen and Alison. Much loved Grandma, Nana and Great-Gran to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Graeme*, Ken and Anne. A Memorial service for Edna will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Friday, October 9, 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. Messages to 151 Great North Rd, Winton 9720. Online tributes may be made to her tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020