FISHER, Valerie May:
Aged 72, of Glenbrae Rest Home. Passed on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Dearly loved eldest daughter of *Wallace and *Olive Fisher. Beloved sister of David, Pam, Ian, and Anne. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 30 Doon Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, September 3, at 1.30pm, or online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams. Interment in her final resting place at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages can be sent to 40 Church Street, Winton 9720 or to her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 1, 2020