DAVIDSON, Valerie Patricia
(nee Withers):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on Monday, November 30, 2020. Aged 84 years. Loving wife of Colin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay (Winton), Peter and Joanne (Invercargill). Cherished Granny of Bradley, Joshua, Taylor, Nicholas, and Grace. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Denise and Alured Mathias. Cherished aunt of John Mathias. Loved sister-in-law of Ngaire and the late Rex Reid, Graeme and Kathy Davidson, Jeanette and the late Gary Williams. Cherished lifelong friend of Rona Crosbie and Fay Thompson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, Meldrum Street, Winton, at 10.30am, on Saturday, December 5. Then leaving for the East Winton Cemetery. Messages to 8 Albert Street, Winton 9720, or to Valerie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020