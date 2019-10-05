BURNBY,
Valerie Myrtle (Val):
Peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the care of Vickery Court, Invercargill, aged 94. Formerly of Waikaka Valley and Gore. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gay and Stu Milne (Invercargill), Alan and Judy (Gore), Ross and Rowena (Gore). A dearly loved Granny to her 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandson. Dearly loved sister of Shirley Phillips (Marton). The family wish to thank the staff of Vickery Court for their special care of Val during her time there and also to Marilyn's continued companionship. In accordance with Val's wishes a family farewell will be held. Messages to 10 Beattie Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 5, 2019