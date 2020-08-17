BRIGGS, Valerie Frances:
Passed away peacefully at Albany House Rest Home, Gore, on Friday, 14 August 2020, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of *Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of *Roger, Susan and Nick Holt, *Alison and Alistair Nichol, and Grant. Cherished Nana of Thomas, and Laura Nichol; Michael, Alex, and Reneé Holt and a great-Nana of Spencer Nichol. Loved sister of *Maureen, and Gavin Muirhead. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 26 Huron Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 17, 2020